UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font.

Aldo (30-7 MMA), the promotions former featherweight kingpin, will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak. The MMA legend has scored impressive unanimous decision victories over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (19-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 headliner with Jose Aldo sporting a four-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former division champion Cody Garbrandt.

In the co-main event of the evening, lightweight standouts Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev will throw down in hopes of moving into title contention.

Riddell (10-1 MMA) has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in 2019. In his most recent effort at UFC 263, the New Zealander scored a unanimous decision victory over Drew Dober.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (10-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 co-main event sporting a four-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Bobby Green.

Also featured on the main card of tonight’s lineup is a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill.

Get all of the live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 44 Main Card (ESPN at 10pm ET)

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

UFC Vegas 44 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7:30pm ET)

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manuel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

