Jon Jones on Dana White ‘robbing him out of millions’ during his prime: “I wasn’t equipped for the position I was in”

Jon Jones was asked to share his thoughts on Dana White ‘robbing him out of millions’ during a recent Q&A session on social media.

The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), has not competed since February of 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Later that same year, ‘Bones’ announced that he would be vacating his 205lbs title in order to make a run at heavyweight gold.

While Jon Jones has yet to book an opponent for his highly anticipated heavyweight debut, he’s managed to keep himself in the headlines with a recent arrest and subsequent fallout with former coach Mike Winklejohn (see that here).

Most recently, the pound-for-pound great took part in a Q&A session on Twitter where he was asked to share his thoughts on Dana White robbing him out of millions during his prime.

“Your thoughts on Dana white robbing you of millions in your prime years?” – A fan questioned.

It’s really not robbery if you let someone do it, I wasn’t equipped for the position I was in. https://t.co/kg1xjTRbKq — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2021

“It’s really not robbery if you let someone do it, I wasn’t equipped for the position I was in.” – Jon Jones replied.

‘Bones’ made his debut for Dana White and company way back at UFC 87 in August of 2008, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Andre Gusmao. Six fights later Jones would become the promotions youngest ever champion with a third round TKO victory over Shogun Rua at UFC 121.

Now almost two years removed from his last fight, Jon Jones has made it clear that he plans to solidify himself as the greatest fight of all time starting in 2022.

If God allows it, I’m going to set this bar so high that no man will ever touch it. At least not in my lifetime pic.twitter.com/FmN3rhRvfA — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2021

“If God allows it, I’m going to set this bar so high that no man will ever touch it. At least not in my lifetime.”

Do you think Jon Jones will be able to claim the UFC’s coveted heavyweight world title in 2022?