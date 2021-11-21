UFC Vegas 43 Results: Sean Brady defeats Michael Chiesa (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Michael Chiesa squaring off with Sean Brady.

Chiesa (18-5 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round submission loss to Vicente Luque in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ had reeled off three straight wins, including a stoppage victory over Carlos Condit.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (14-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with Chiesa this evening. The Philadelphia native is coming off a submission win over Jake Matthews in his most recent effort at UFC 259.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 43 co-main event begins and Michael Chiesa quickly takes the center of the Octagon and moves forward. He throws out a 1-2 combination. Brady with a right hand. Chiesa lands an accidental eye poke and we have a brief break. Sean Brady says he is good to go and we restart. Chiesa lands a jab but Brady counters nicely with a low kick. Sean leaps in with a right hand that forces Michael to circle out. Brady continues to press but eats another eye poke from ‘Maverick’. Once again we break so that the fighter can recover. We restart and Brady lands a kick to the body. Michael Chiesa continues to circle along the fence and paw with his jab. Sean Brady shoots in and scores a big takedown. He immediately looks to move to the back of Chiesa. ‘Maverick’ bounces up to his feet but Brady still has him pressed against the fence. He breaks free and is able to find a home for a left hook. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 43 co-main event begins and Sean Brady looks to get inside by throwing a flurry of punches. Michael Chiesa attempts to keep him at bay with the jab. He lands a nice left hook as Brady attempts to get into the pocket. A right hand now from ‘Maverick’. Sean decides to shoot in for a takedown. He pushes Chiesa up against the cage. Michael is able to reverse the position and land a couple of knees. Brady reverses the position once again and then dives down and scores a much needed takedown. He quickly transitions to the back of his opponent and locks in both hooks. Brady switches to a body lock and proceeds to land some ground and pound. Chiesa is doing a good job of defending the choke but he can’t shake Brady off of him. The horn sounds to end round two.

Strikes are starting to fly in the second 👊 [ #UFCVegas43 | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/L9oa6Th2KH — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

Round three of the UFC Vegas 43 co-main event begins and Michael Chiesa likely needs a finish if he wants to leave the Octagon victorious. He throws a flying knee but that allows Sean Brady to grab a hold of the clinch. He forces ‘Maverick’ against the cage but the veteran quickly breaks free. Chiesa with a big left hook. He comes forward with a knee and then a right hand. He is going for broke here. Sean Brady dives for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but is able to push Chiesa up against the cage. He drags him to the floor and then locks in both hooks. He has three minutes to work from this dominant position. Michael Chiesa looks to scramble but Sean Brady flattens him out and begins searching for a rear-naked choke. ‘Maverick’ scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. He comes forward in attack mode. He scores a late takedown but it is likely not enough to seal him the win.

UFC Vegas 43 Results: Sean Brady def. Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

