Pros react after Andrei Arlovski defeats Carlos Felipe at UFC Vegas 40

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Carlos Felipe.

Arlovski (32-20 MMA) entered tonight’s contest having won three of his past four fights. In his most previous effort this past April, ‘The Pitbull’ earned a unanimous decision victory over Chase Sherman. Tonight’s bout marked the legends 34th Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Carlos Felipe (11-2 MMA) had entered the UFC Vegas 40 co-main event with hopes of earning his fourth consecutive win. The Brazilian was coming off back-to-back split decision wins over Jake Collier and Justin Tafa in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Andrei Arlovski seemingly got the better of Carlos Felipe in the opening two rounds but the Brazilian stormed back in round three. After fifteen minutes of action the judges in attendance awarded the former champion with a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 40 Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Arlovski vs. Felipe below:

An absolute legend making the walk! You love to see it @AndreiArlovski 🙌🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 17, 2021

Impressive head movement from Arlovski so far! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 17, 2021

Let’s go @AndreiArlovski looking like a damn assassin #UFCVegas40 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 17, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Andrei Arlovski defeating Carlos Felipe:

I want that rematch down the road — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) October 17, 2021

Who would you like to see Andrei Arlovski fight next following his decision victory over Carlos Felipe at tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!