Pros react after Paddy Pimblett TKO’s Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36

Chris Taylor
Today’s UFC Vegas 36 event featured the highly anticipated debut of former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett who took on Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett (17-3 MMA) had entered the lightweight contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission victory over Davide Martinez this past March. ‘The Baddy‘ had gone just 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of his promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 36 looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Fares Ziam in his most recent effort back in June.

Today’s Pimblett vs. Vendramini bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Vendramini was able to hurt ‘The Baddy’ with a clean left hook in the early moments of the fight. However, Paddy Pimblett was able to overcome the adversity and wound up finishing Luigi in the late stages of the opening round after landing a plethora of punches.

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Pimblett vs. Vendramini below:

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next following his TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini at today’s UFC Vegas 36 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

