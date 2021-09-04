Pros react after Paddy Pimblett TKO’s Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36

Today’s UFC Vegas 36 event featured the highly anticipated debut of former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett who took on Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett (17-3 MMA) had entered the lightweight contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission victory over Davide Martinez this past March. ‘The Baddy‘ had gone just 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of his promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 36 looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Fares Ziam in his most recent effort back in June.

Today’s Pimblett vs. Vendramini bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Vendramini was able to hurt ‘The Baddy’ with a clean left hook in the early moments of the fight. However, Paddy Pimblett was able to overcome the adversity and wound up finishing Luigi in the late stages of the opening round after landing a plethora of punches.

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Pimblett vs. Vendramini below:

Paddy the baddy next! Can’t wait! Love me some Liverpool fighters! #UFCVegas36 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 4, 2021

What paddy pimblet tell his barber — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) September 4, 2021

I'm rockin with Vendramini, I know Paddy got the internet hot but I think Luigi pulls out the win #UFCVegas36 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 4, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Luigi Vendramini:

That was cool AF! Back n forth fight but Paddy comes out on top! #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

OH MY GOD PADDY THE BADDY #UFCVegas36 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) September 4, 2021

What a win talk the talk — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 4, 2021

Welcome to the @UFC Paddy Pimblett savage #UFCVegas36 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) September 4, 2021

Paddy the baddy holy smokes what a comeback! #UFCVegas36 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 4, 2021

Wow what a finish!! He’s tough tough — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021

Well! Damn! I’m definitely gonna be talking about @PaddyTheBaddy 😳 — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) September 4, 2021

