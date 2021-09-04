UFC Vegas 36: ‘Brunson vs. Till’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 36 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till.

Brunson (22-7 MMA) will enter today’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. The 37-year-old has not suffered defeat since November of 2018, when he was TKO’s by reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Meanwhile, Darren Till last competed in July of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker. Prior to that setback, the Liverpool native was coming off a split-decision win over Kevlin Gastelum.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 36 is co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Sergei Spivac.

Aspinall (10-2 MMA) enters the bout on a six-fight winning streak, which includes three straight victories under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort this past February, the British standout scored a submission win over UFC legend Andrei Arlovski.

Meanwhile, Sergei Spivac (13-2 MMA) will enter today’s co-main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik. ‘The Polar Bear’ has gone 4-2 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

Also featured on today’s UFC Vegas 36 main card is the highly anticipated Octagon debut of former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett (16-3 MMA) is set to square off with Luigi Vendramini (9-2 MMA) in a lightweight scrap.

‘The Baddy’ will enter the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission victory over Davide Martinez this past March.

Meanwhile, Vendramini will be looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Fares Ziam back in June.

Get all of today’s ‘Brunson vs. Till’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 36 Main Card (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till –

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Spivac – Aspinall def. Spivac via TKO at 2:30 of Round 1

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada – Morono def. Zawada by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree – Rountree def. Bukauskas via TKO (side kick) at 2:30 of Round 2

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini – Pimblett def. Vendramini via TKO in Round 1

UFC Vegas 36 Prelims: (1pm EST on ESPN+)

Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim – McCann def. Kim by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian – Shore def. Sholinian by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charles Jourdain vs. Julian Erosa – Erosa def. Jourdain via submission (d’arce choke) at 2:56 of Round 3

JUICY J gets it locked in TIGHT to end it! 🔒 [ @JuicyJ_Erosa | #UFCVegas36 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1kg4VnnOeB — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dalcha Lungiambula – Barriault def. Lungiambula by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Fighting in a phone booth ☎️ Boys are opening up in round 3️⃣. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/cUqRPz0d46 — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

