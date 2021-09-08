UFC Vegas 36 rankings update: Derek Brunson, Tom Aspinall ascend rankings

The UFC Vegas 36 rankings update has been released and middleweight Derek Brunson and heavyweight Tom Aspinall both ascended in the official UFC rankings.

Brunson defeated Darren Till via third-round submission to move up to No. 4 overall in the UFC middleweight rankings, swapping positions with Marvin Vettori. Brunson has won his last five straight fights and has been looking like a serious title contender as of late. He is hoping to get a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but he has also mentioned fights against the Paul brothers and Jared Cannonier as potential options.

Aside from Brunson moving up, there was some other movement in the 185lbs rankings. Darren Till fell to No. 8 in the rankings, with Sean Strickland moving up to No. 7. Uriah Hall also moved up to No. 9 and Kelvin Gastelum dropped down to No. 10 in the division.

The other big winner following UFC Vegas 36 was Tom Aspinall, who moved up to No. 11 in the UFC heavyweight division. The rising UFC heavyweight contender knocked out Serghei Spivac in the first round of his co-main event bout. Aspinall is now 4-0 in the UFC with four finishes in a row. He looks like someone who could be a future UFC world champion and someone who could take over as the face of English MMA. With Aspinall moving up to No. 11, Walt Harris and Blagoy Ivanov both dropped one spot each. As well, the loss saw Spivac drop down to No. 15 overall, with Sergei Pavlovich moving up to No. 14.

That was it as far as any movement in this week’s UFC rankings. There is no UFC event this weekend so don’t expect any more changes until we see UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann next Saturday night. Until then, Brunson and Aspinall can enjoy being the big winners for at least as week.