Gilbert Burns calls out Neil Magny, “The Haitian Sensation” responds

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns called out fellow top-10 ranked fighter Neil Magny, and “The Haitian Sensation” responded to him.

Burns is coming off of a decision win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 and he is currently the No. 2 ranked fighter in the UFC welterweight division. Burns has called out the likes of Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal for his next fight, but so far, he hasn’t had anything booked. It seems like “Durinho” is now getting frustrated by sitting around and waiting, and he wants to get back into the cage soon. Since that’s the case, it seems like Burns is now willing to fight down the ladder, including against the No. 8 ranked Magny.

Taking to his social media, Burns called out Magny for an upcoming fight. Soon after Magny responded to him, and then Burns sent out one final message to him. Check it out below.

Starting to get that itch again… but everyone that I call is busy 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ 👀👀 @NeilMagny ?? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 8, 2021

Spent all that time chasing clout! I've been ready! https://t.co/LLmv9VeRnA — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) September 8, 2021

I don’t like the way you sound 🤦🏾‍♂️ you might just lost an opportunity 🤷🏾‍♂️ should be more thankful next time — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 8, 2021

At this point, Burns probably just wants to get one more fight in before 2021 is up. He started off the year as the No. 1 contender at 170lbs, but a KO loss to champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 sent him back down to earth. The win over Thompson once again elevated Burns into the elite of the UFC welterweight division, but it appears as though Edwards and Masvidal are not open to fighting him at this point. Although Magny is ranked just No. 8, he is coming off of a big win over Geoff Neal that proved he’s still a top fighter.

