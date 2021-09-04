Israel Adesanya reacts after Derek Brunson defeats Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was keeping tabs on today’s UFC Vegas 36 main event between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Brunson (23-7 MMA) and Till (18-4-1 MMA) squared off this afternoon with hopes of earning a future title shot against Adesanya (21-1 MMA).

Darren Till was returning to action for the first time since July of 2020, where he had suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker. The Liverpool native had gone just 1-3 over his past four fights overall.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (23-7 MMA) had entered today’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. The 37-year-old last tasted defeat in November of 2018 at the hands of the aforementioned Israel Adesanya.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 36 main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to smother Darren Till for the majority of the contest. The UFC veteran would land a plethora of ground and pound in rounds one and two, this before ultimately finishing the Liverpool native off with a rear-naked choke in round three.

Israel Adesanya was likely a bit disappointed by the outcome, as he has been very vocal about wanting to fight Darren Till in the future. With that said, a fight between ‘Stylebender’ and ‘The Gorilla’ is no longer in the cards for the promotion.

Adesanya took to Twitter shortly following the conclusion of today’s event where he shared the following video of his TKO victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 230, which included the caption: “Exhibit A”.

Israel Adesanya’s previous tweet stated the following: “I can give you the blueprints. You bitches could never. #feedingfolkssinceageaago #havesomebread”

Calm down…boy.

You still a bum…son. pic.twitter.com/8LymB7PLm3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 4, 2021

“Calm down… boy. You still a bum… Son.” – Adesanya wrote in a separate tweet.

‘Stylebender’ later confirm that he still has to watch today’s UFC Vegas 36 fights on replay.

Will watch the fights soon. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 4, 2021

Would you like to see a future rematch between Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson following today’s UFC Vegas 36 result? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!