UFC Vegas 36 medical suspensions: Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till facing potential 6 month layoffs

The list of UFC Vegas 36 medical suspensions have been released with Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till being amongst those who could be out for up to six months.

UFC Vegas 36 is officially in the books and throughout the card we saw a pretty fascinating mixture of results. From impressive debuts to competitive main card showdowns, this event had a little bit of something for everyone.

The standard medical suspensions have been handed down and if the likes of Pimblett, Till, Tom Aspinall and Jack Shore want to fight again soon, they’re going to need to get some clearance as confirmed by MMA Fighting.

“Derek Brunson: Suspended until Sept. 26, no contact until Sept. 19

Darren Till: Must have facial CT scan; if positive, must receive clearance from ENT doctor or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

Tom Aspinall: Must have right hand X-ray; if positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until March 4

Sergey Spivac: Suspended until Nov. 4, no contact until Oct. 20 — left eyebrow laceration

Alex Morono: Must have left knee MRI; if positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

David Zawada: Must receive clearance from primary doctor for nasal fracture or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 20, no contact until Oct. 5

Khalil Rountree: Must have left hand X-ray; if positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

Modestas Bukauskas: Must have left knee MRI; if positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor in addition to clearance from ENT or primary doctor for nasal fracture or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 20, no contact until Oct. 5

Paddy Pimblett: Must have right thumb X-ray; if positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 20, no contact until Oct. 5

Luigi Vendramini: Suspended until Oct. 20, no contact until Oct. 5

Molly McCann: Must have X-ray on both hands; if positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

Jack Shore: Must have left shoulder X-ray and MRI; if positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until March 4. Minimum suspension no contest until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

Liudvik Sholinian: Suspended until Sept. 26, no contact until Sept. 19

Julian Erosa: Suspended until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26 — upper left brow laceration

Charles Jourdain: Suspended until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

Dalcha Lungiambula: Suspended until Oct. 5, no contact until Sept. 26

