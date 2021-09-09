Evander Holyfield addresses health concerns ahead of boxing match with Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield has addressed concerns that he’s risking his health by boxing Vitor Belfort on Saturday night.

In a short notice contest this weekend, 58-year-old Evander Holyfield will be stepping back into the ring for the first time in 10 years to take on UFC legend Vitor Belfort. The bout was initially supposed to see Belfort take on Oscar De La Hoya but after the latter tested positive for COVID-19, Holyfield stepped in to save the day.

A lot has been made about the ethics of booking a fight like this and in response to those worries, Holyfield made the following remarks during an interview with MMA Junkie.

“Well, the thing is that I’ve been in good shape and I’ve been taking care of my body,” Holyfield said. “I didn’t have a lot of bad habits that a lot of people have and that’s a big part of it. Talking to the younger people, you take care of yourself while you’re young and when you get older still take care of yourself. If you take care of yourself on both sides you’ll be alright.”

“This is like a one-off because after every fight I’m like, ‘I don’t know,’” Holyfield said. “After each and every fight you have to make a decision: Are you going to do it again or not?’ At any given time if I decided I don’t want to do it no more, it’s ok.”

It may seem like a gross match-up to some but one thing is for sure – plenty are going to tune in and see how it all goes down this Saturday.

