UFC Vegas 33: ‘Hall vs Strickland’ Live Results and Highlights

By
Chris Taylor
-
UFC Vegas 33
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.

Hall (17-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run, ‘Prime Time’ has scored stoppage victories over Bevon Lewis, Anderson Silva and most recently Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (22-3 MMA) will also enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 headliner with Uriah Hall on a four-fight win streak. The California native most previously competed at May’s UFC Vegas 25 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Krzysztof Jotko.

Tonight’s fight card is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Cheyanne Buys and Gloria de Paula. The event was originally expected to feature Rani Yahya vs Kyung Ho Kang as its co-main attraction, but that fight was scratched at the last minute.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 33 Main Card (9 pm EST on ESPN)

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland –

Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula –

Jared Gooden vs. Niklas Stolze –

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt –

Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan –

UFC Vegas 33 Prelims (6:30 pm EST on ESPN+)

Rafa Garcia vs. Chris Gruetzemacher –

Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka – Ruled a majority draw (29-27 Kamaka and 28-28 x2)

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder – Frey def. Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit – Adashev def. Benoit by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Orion Cosce vs. Phillip Rowe — Rowe def. Cosce via TKO (knees and punches) at 4:21 of Round 2

