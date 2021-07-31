Photo | Former UFC fighter Alan Belcher looks almost unrecognizable ahead of BKFC debut

Former UFC fighter Alan Belcher looks almost unrecognizable ahead of his BKFC heavyweight debut which is set for August 20.

Belcher (18-8 MMA) has not competed in combat sports since 2013, where he suffered a technical decision loss to Michael Bisping in a UFC middleweight bout.

Despite Alan Belcher’s lengthy layoff, BKFC President David Feldman assured fight fans that ‘The Talent’ was in “phenomenal shape” and would be showcasing that physique in the promotions “very deep” heavyweight division.

“We’re very proud to announce our signing of Alan Belcher,” said BKFC President Dave Feldman. “Personally, I’ve been a fan of Alan’s since his early days in UFC and he’s been supportive of BKFC the last couple of years coming to our shows in Biloxi. He expressed interest in competing and we were able to make a deal that is beneficial to both of us. He’s in phenomenal shape after taking some off and fits right in with our very deep heavyweight division.”

Most recently BKFC decided to back up Feldman’s comments regarding Alan Belcher’s “phenomenal” physical condition by sharing the following photo of their latest signing.

As seen below, ‘The Talent’ looks almost unrecognizable compared to how fans would remember him from his days with the UFC.

Alan Belcher is looking shredded ahead of his BKFC heavyweight debut on Fri. August 20th! pic.twitter.com/mWGE9STPGZ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 30, 2021

Alan Belcher recently explained his decision to sign with BKFC in a post shared to his official Instagram page.

“I love what BKFC is doing, the company is showing tremendous growth, their event production is first-class and I expressed to Dave that I wanted to be part of it. Mentally and physically, I’m in the best shape of my life, a true world class athlete at the age of 37″ Belcher said. “For me this is about solidifying my legacy by becoming a BKFC World Champion. I want to represent the company and help it continue to gain popularity all over the world.”

