UFC Vegas 33 Results: Sean Strickland defeats Uriah Hall (Highlights)

A key middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland serves as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 event.

Hall (17-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run, ‘Prime Time’ has scored stoppage victories over Bevon Lewis, Anderson Silva and most recently Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (22-3 MMA) will also enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 headliner with Uriah Hall on a four-fight win streak. The California native most previously competed at May’s UFC Vegas 25 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Krzysztof Jotko.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 33 main event begins and Hall snaps a jab in the face of Strickland. Both men are swinging leather early. Sean Strickland is pressing forward now. he lands a good right hand over the top. Uriah Hall goes to the body with a jab. Strickland replies with a two-punch combination. He follows that up with a nice jab. Another good jab lands for Sean. This time Uriah counters with a left hook. He follows that up with a heavy low kick. Strickland eats that shot and continues to press the action. Hall catches him with a right hand but Sean just eats it and returns fire with a three-punch combination. Hall lands a low kick but remains on his bicycle. One minute remains in the opening round. Uriah Hall begins to press the action now. He lands a nice combination after showcasing some good head movement. Sean Strickland replies with a low kick. Hall answers with a right hand over the top. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 33 headliner begins and Uriah Hall appears to have come to life between rounds. He attacks Sean Strickland with a combination. He lands a nice right hand. Sean returns fire and appears to stun ‘Prime Time’. He pushes Hall against the cage and begins to unload shots to the body and head. He attempts a takedown but Uriah is able to defend it. Uriah Hall breaks free from the clinch. He lands a low kick and then a jab to the body. He is doing well when he presses the action. Strickland just misses with a right hand. Hall tags him with a low kick. He follows that up with a nice left hand. He lands another. Sean Strickland attempts a high kick but Hall blocks it. ‘Prime Time’ is moving well now ducking under the punches of Strickland. Sean throws a low kick and hits Uriah in the junk. He drops and we take a break so that he can recover. Upon restart both men trade jabs. Uriah Hall lands a heavy low kick. Sean Strickland replies with a crisp jab. Hall goes upstairs with a spinning kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 33 main event begins and Uriah Hall once again comes out with early pressure. He lands a low kick followed by a jab to the body. He lands another nice combination. Strickland counters with a left hand. Hall’s left eye appears to be almost completely closed. He has been wincing the entire fight. Sean Strickland presses forward and lands a good combination. He lands a takedown and begins to unload ground and pound. After some serious punishment Hall is able to get back to hit feet. That doesn’t last long however as Strickland is able to drag Hall back down to the canvas. He lands a big elbow and then looks to secure a rear-naked choke.

Round four begins and Uriah Hall is likely going to need a finish if he wants to win this fight. He swings and misses with a low kick. He follows that up with a jab that lands and then a low kick which connects. Both fighters land crisp left jabs. They continue to exchange seemingly punch for punch. Strickland and Hall continue to go back and forth with jabs. Finally Uriah Hall puts together a two-fight combination. He needs to start fighting with more desperation at this point of the fight. One minute remains in round four. Strickland lands a big right hand. Uriah Hall is hurt. He staggers back to the fence. Sean Strickland shoots in and scores takedown. Hall battles his way back up to his feet but eats a pair of hard knees for his efforts. Hall lands a low kick and now a right hand. He wings another right hand in the face of Strickland before the horn sounds to end round four.

Round five of the UFC Vegas 33 headliner begins and Uriah Hall is coming out throwing bombs. He knows he needs a finish and is doing his best to get it. Big punches up the middle. Strickland counters with a right hand. He changes the forward momentum of Hall by backing him against the cage. Uriah breaks free but appears to be slowing down. These guys are just standing and trading in the pocket now. This has turned into a glorified boxing match. The fighters continue to exchange blows until the horn sounds to end the twenty-five minute contest.

Official UFC Vegas 33 Result: Sean Strickland def. Uriah Hall by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Strickland fight next following his decision victory over Uriah Hall at tonight’s UFC event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!