UFC Vegas 32 weigh-in results: TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen official for main event

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 32 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and all 22 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen are former teammates and the winner of this fight could very well be in line for a future title shot at 135lbs. Dillashaw is making his return to the Octagon after 30 months away following a PED suspension, while Sandhagen is riding into this fight with all sorts of momentum after beating Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes by knockout in his last two fights. Both Sandhagen and Dillashaw successfully made weight on Friday, with each man coming in at 136lbs, and the UFC Vegas 32 headliner is now official.

In the co-main event, Kyler Phillips takes on Raulian Paiva after Macy Chiasson and Aspen Ladd fell off the card. Phillips is a top-15 ranked bantamweight who has won all three of his fights in the UFC so far, while Paiva is moving up to 135lbs after spending the last few years as a flyweight in the UFC. Both Phillips and Paiva successfully made weight for the co-main event, with each coming in at 135.5lbs for their UFC Vegas 32 encounter.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 31 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 32 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (136) vs TJ Dillashaw (136)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs Raulian Paiva (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (146) vs Darrick Minner (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Maycee Barber (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs Randy Costa (135)

UFC Vegas 32 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs Brendan Allen (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall (169.5) vs Jordan Williams (170.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce (135.5) vs Andre Ewell (135)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sijara Eubanks (125) vs Elise Reed (125)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Diana Belbita (114.5) vs Hannah Goldy (115.5)