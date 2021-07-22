UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 card featuring a bantamweight scrap between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.

In the main event of UC Vegas 32, Sandhagen looks to extend his winning streak to three when he welcomes back Dillashaw who’s coming off a two-year USADA suspension. Sandhagen is coming off a flying knee KO win over Frankie Edgar and prior to that, had a highlight-reel KO win over Marlon Moraes. Dillashaw, meanwhile, will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since January 2019 when he suffered a 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in his flyweight debut for the belt.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 32 sees Aspen Ladd make her return from a knee injury to take on Macy Chiasson. It’s an intriguing matchup as Ladd is coming off a TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya to get back into the win column. Chiasson, meanwhile, won TUF 28 and is riding a two-fight winning streak and coming off a decision win over Ladd’s teammate in Marion Reneau.

UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw takes place this Saturday night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 32 Odds

Cory Sandhagen -164

TJ Dillashaw +136

Aspen Ladd -200

Macy Chiasson +170

Kyler Phillips -150

Raulian Paiva +130

Darren Elkins -150

Darrick Minner +130

Maycee Barber -210

Miranda Maverick +180

Jordan Williams -150

Mickey Gall +130

Punahele Soriano -220

Brendan Allen +185

Ian Heinisch -115

Nassourdine Imavov -105

Adrian Yanez -170

Randy Costa +145

Julio Arce -180

Andre Ewell +155

Sijara Eubanks -225

Elise Reed +190

Hannah Goldy -195

Diana Belbita +160

In the main event of UFC Vegas 32, Cory Sandhagen opened as a -164 favorite which means you would need to bet $164 to win $100 on the second-ranked bantamweight. If you like Dillashaw, a $100 bet would net you $136 if the former champ gets his hand raised.

