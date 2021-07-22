UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 card featuring a bantamweight scrap between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.
In the main event of UC Vegas 32, Sandhagen looks to extend his winning streak to three when he welcomes back Dillashaw who’s coming off a two-year USADA suspension. Sandhagen is coming off a flying knee KO win over Frankie Edgar and prior to that, had a highlight-reel KO win over Marlon Moraes. Dillashaw, meanwhile, will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since January 2019 when he suffered a 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in his flyweight debut for the belt.
The co-main event of UFC Vegas 32 sees Aspen Ladd make her return from a knee injury to take on Macy Chiasson. It’s an intriguing matchup as Ladd is coming off a TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya to get back into the win column. Chiasson, meanwhile, won TUF 28 and is riding a two-fight winning streak and coming off a decision win over Ladd’s teammate in Marion Reneau.
UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw takes place this Saturday night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 32 Odds
Cory Sandhagen -164
TJ Dillashaw +136
Aspen Ladd -200
Macy Chiasson +170
Kyler Phillips -150
Raulian Paiva +130
Darren Elkins -150
Darrick Minner +130
Maycee Barber -210
Miranda Maverick +180
Jordan Williams -150
Mickey Gall +130
Punahele Soriano -220
Brendan Allen +185
Ian Heinisch -115
Nassourdine Imavov -105
Adrian Yanez -170
Randy Costa +145
Julio Arce -180
Andre Ewell +155
Sijara Eubanks -225
Elise Reed +190
Hannah Goldy -195
Diana Belbita +160
