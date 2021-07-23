Maycee Barber doesn’t think she has lost her “hype” despite setbacks: “I’m not going to get cut from the UFC if I lose”

Maycee Barber has heard all the talk that the UFC will release her if she loses to Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32 on Saturday.

Barber was once considered a top prospect and many thought could challenge for a UFC title. However, at UFC 246 she suffered her first career loss by decision to Roxanne Modafferi in a fight she tore her knee. She returned back in February of this year at UFC 258 and suffered another setback as she dropped a decision to Alexa Grasso.

Now, against Maverick, despite being on a two-fight losing skid, Barber says there isn’t any pressure on her. She also believes she still has the hype around her.

“I wouldn’t consider my first loss a loss as I tore my knee in the first five seconds. Then, with my second loss, I was coming off that substantial injury,” Barber said to BJPENN.com. “I don’t think I’ve lost the hype or my confidence. As for pressure, there will always be pressure as I put pressure on myself to win and finish. At the end of the day, I’m a fighter and I will go out there and perform. The pressure is not on me as I always go out there and give it my all. Whatever happens, happens. If I have a freak injury and lose, then so be it. I don’t feel like there is a lot of pressure on me.”

Although Maycee Barber doesn’t think there is pressure on her, many view this as a do-or-die fight for her. Many fighters that lose three in a row in the UFC, yet for Barber, she knows she won’t get cut with a loss.

Ultimately, Barber isn’t worried about any of that as she is confident he will not only just beat Maverick but will finish her.

“I’m not going to get cut from the UFC if I lose this fight, but I’m not going to lose this fight. That isn’t something that is crossing my mind. God forbid, say I were to lose this fight, it won’t be a finish and she will know she was in a fight,” Barber said. “Whenever I picture the fight, I never picture myself losing, but when I have lost my fights they were back-and-forth and they knew they were in a fight after it was over. But, I don’t worry about that as I know I will win this fight and finish Miranda Maverick.”

Do you think the UFC would release Maycee Barber if she loses to Miranda Maverick?