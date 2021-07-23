Sean Strickland trashes Sean O’Malley over 6ix9ine tattoo: “You got a tattoo of a rapper’s name who was convicted of videotaping an underage girl”

Sean Strickland trashed Sean O’Malley over his new 6ix9ine tattoo, calling him a “f*cking bitch” and wondering what is going on in his head.

Earlier this week, O’Malley got a tattoo of the number ’69’ on his right shoulder, and it was tattooed by the rapper 6ix9ine himself. Although 6ix9ine is a popular rapper, he is extremely controversial for his past, which includes a felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance in 2015, in which he made sexual videos of a 13-year-olf girl. Then in 2019, he agreed to a plea deal for two years in prison after agreeing to testify against the Nine Trey gang members. In August 2020, 6ix9ine was released early from his prison term, and he is now a free man, though his checkered past still continues to haunt him.

Speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch, one of the UFC’s top middleweights in Strickland took O’Malley to town for getting a tattoo of 6ix9ine on his shoulder. In the interview, Strickland absolutely blasted O’Malley for his questionable decision to get the tattoo.

“You know what I’d like to say man, and no one is talking about this, but how much of a bitch is Sean O’Malley? I feel like no one is talking about that. He got a f*cking tattoo of like ’69’ on his shoulder. What a f*cking bitch, man. Like f*ck bro, you got a tattoo of a rapper’s name who was convicted of videotaping an underage girl. Like Sean O’Malley, what the f*ck is wrong with you bro? Have you been hit in the head too much, or are you just that much of an idiot? I just wanted to rant in a public forum and just tell him to f*ck himself. I don’t like to insult people that aren’t van-sized, but that needed to be said,” Strickland said.

