UFC Vegas 31: ‘Makhachev vs. Moises’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises.

Makhachev (19-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 259, where he scored a third round submission victory over Drew Dober. The Russian standout has gone a perfect 7-0 since suffering his first career loss back at UFC 192 in October of 2015.

Meanwhile, Thiago Moises (15-4 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 31 on a three-fighting winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Hernandez in February. The Brazilian has gone 4-2 overall inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s event.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 31 sees former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate return against fellow veteran Marion Reneau.

Tate (18-7 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 205 in November of 2016, where she dropped a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington. ‘Cupcake’ earned her most recent victory in March of 2016, when she submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Marion Reneau (9-7-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when she takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Belizean Bruiser’ has suffered four straight decision setbacks, her most recent coming to Macy Chiasson in March.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 31 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10pm EST)

Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises –

Marion Reneau vs Miesha Tate – Tate def. Reneau via TKO in Round 3

Jeremy Stephens vs Mateusz Gamrot – Gamrot def. Stephens via submission (kimura) at 1:05 of Round 1

Rodolfo Vieira vs Dustin Stoltzfus – Vieira def. Stoltzfus via submission (rear-naked choke)

Gabriel Benitez vs Billy Quarantillo – Quarantillo def. Benitez via TKO at 3:40 of Round 3

BILLY Q 😤 👊 Puts the finishing touches on an incredible performance! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/1dOIB7u49I — UFC (@ufc) July 18, 2021

UFC Vegas 31 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:30pm EST)

Daniel Rodriguez vs Preston Parsons – Rodriguez def. Parsons via KO at 3:47 of Round 1

WOW! D-Rod wasting no time with a RD 1 KO! 😤#UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/5iohb4dFii — UFC (@ufc) July 18, 2021

Amanda Lemos vs Montserrat Ruiz – Lemos def. Ruiz via TKO at :35 of Round 1

Khalid Taha vs Sergey Morozov – Morozov def. Taha by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Francisco Figueiredo vs Malcolm Gordon – Gordon def. Figueiredo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Alan Baudot vs Rodrigo Nascimento – Nascimento def. Baudot via TKO (punches) at 1:29 of Round 2

