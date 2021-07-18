UFC Vegas 31 Results: Mateusz Gamrot stops Jeremy Stephens (Video)

A lightweight bout featuring Jeremy Stephens squaring off with Mateusz Gamrot takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 main card.

Stephens (28-18 MMA) will be returning to the promotions 155lbs division in hopes of ending his current four-fight losing skid. During the rough stretch, ‘Lil Heathen’ has suffered losses to Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and most recently Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (18-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event looking to build off his impressive second round knockout victory over Scott Holtzman which occurred back in April.

Round one begins and Gamrot is quickly in on a single leg takedown. He gets it. The Polish fighter immediately begins working for a Kimura. He locks it in. This one is all over! Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 31 Result: Mateusz Gamrot def. Jeremy Stephens via submission in Round 1

Who would you like to see Gamrot fight next following his stoppage victory over Stephens at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!