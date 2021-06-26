UFC Vegas 30 Results: Ciryl Gane defeats Alexander Volkov (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Vegas 30 event is headlined by a key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

Gane (8-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon. The Frenchman is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his most recent effort, which was preceded by a TKO victory over former UFC champion Junior dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (33-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 30 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring recent TKO victories over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem. The former Bellator heavyweight champion has gone 7-2 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2016.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 30 main event was a bit of a feeling out process. Ciryl Gane landed the more significant strikes, but Alexander Volkov got off the better volume during the opening five minutes.

Round two saw Alexander Volkov get to work with some solid low kicks. With that said, the Russian was clearly outpointed by the the Frenchman during the round thanks to a steady flow of combinations.

Round three proved to be a dominant five minutes for Ciryl Gane. The undefeated heavyweight battered the former Bellator champion with strikes for the majority of the frame before the horn sounded to end the round.

Rounds four and five proved to be much more competitive when compared to the third frame. However, after twenty-five minutes of action, it was pretty clear to most fans and analysts that Ciryl Gane had done more than enough to keep his perfect record intact.

Official UFC Vegas 30 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

