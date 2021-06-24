Fedor Emelianenko to return to the Bellator cage in October

One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time will fight once again this fall when Fedor Emelianenko makes his return to the Bellator cage.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reports that Emelianenko will officially announce his return to the Bellator cage on Friday against an opponent that is still to be determined. The fight will take place in October at a location and venue that has yet to be revealed. It will be the first fight for the Russian legend since he defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 237.

Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent TBD. Slated for October. The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought since his December 2019 win over Rampage Jackson. Presser set for 11 am et. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2021

Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent TBD. Slated for October. The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought since his December 2019 win over Rampage Jackson. Presser set for 11 am et.

It’ll be under the Bellator banner. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2021

It’ll be under the Bellator banner.

Emelianenko is 44 right now but he will be 45 in September so he’ll be that age by the time the fight comes around. At this point, we don’t know for sure who Emelianenko will be fighting, but it’s worth thinking about the potential options. Bellator could try to find someone on its current roster to fight him, but the other thing that Bellator could do is hit the free-agent market and see who is available to sign with Bellator. For example, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is a free agent and has been rumored to sign with Bellator, so that fight is certainly an option at this time.

Regardless of who Emelianenko fights, it’s always a big deal when “The Last Emperor” steps into the cage or ring and competes. Though he is no longer the fighter he was in his prime, Emelianenko has still won three of his last four fights and has been in good form.

Who do you want to see Fedor Emelianenko fight in his return to Bellator later this year?