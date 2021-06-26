UFC Vegas 30: ‘Gane vs. Volkov’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 30 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.
Gane (8-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon. The Frenchman is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his most recent effort, which was preceded by a TKO victory over former UFC champion Junior dos Santos.
Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (33-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 30 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring recent TKO victories over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem. The former Bellator heavyweight champion has gone 7-2 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2016.
UFC Vegas 30 is co-headlined by another heavyweight contest featuring Ovince Saint Preux taking on Tanner Boser.
OSP (25-15 MMA) will be returning to heavyweight for the first time since suffering a split-decision loss to Ben Rothwell in May of 2020 this evening. The former interim light heavyweight title challenger has gone 1-2 over his past three bouts, with his lone win in that time coming over Michel Oleksiejczuk by way of submission.
As for Tanner Boser (19-8-1 MMA), the Canadian standout is coming off a split decision loss to Ilir Latifi in his most recent effort just three weeks ago. The loss setback marked Boser’s second in a row and third in his past five fights.
Get all of today’s live results and highlights below:
UFC Vegas 30 Main Card (ESPN+ 4 pm EST)
Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov –
Tanner Boser vs Ovince Saint Preux –
Raoni Barcelos vs Timur Valiev –
Andre Fili vs Daniel Pineda –
Tim Means vs Nicolas Dalby –
Renato Moicano vs Jai Herbert –
UFC Vegas 30 Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 1 pm EST)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Danilo Marques –
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Michel Prazeres –
Warlley Alves vs Jeremiah Wells – Wells def. Alves via KO (punches) at 0:30 of Round 2
🇺🇸 Jeremiah Wells, welcome to the BIG show!
[ #UFCVegas30 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/jagRwi7lyf
— UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2021
Marcin Prachnio vs Ike Villanueva – Prachnio def. Villanueva via KO (body kick) at 0:56 of Round 1
Body shot for the finish 💥#UFCVegas30 LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/Mp095xJiHg
— UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2021
Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko – Avila def. Stoliarenko via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 3
🐼 @RagingPandaMMA locks in the submission win!
📺 [ #UFCVegas30 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/MrC52XS0Id
— UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2021
Charles Rosa vs Justin Jaynes – Rose def. Jaynes by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Yancy Medeiros vs Damir Hadzovic – Hadzovic def. Medeiros by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
