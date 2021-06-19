UFC Vegas 29 Results: Matt Brown KO’s Dhiego Lima (Video)

A welterweight bout between veteran Matt Brown and former TUF standout Dheigo Lima kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 main card.

Brown (22-18 MMA) will enter the bout in hopes of snapping his current two-fight losing skid. Prior to suffering his recent losses to Carlos Condit and Miguel Baeza, ‘The Immortal’ was coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Ben Saunders and Diego Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Dhiego Lima (15-8 MMA) will also be looking to rebound at UFC Vegas 29. The former TUF 25 contestant suffered a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad in his most recent Octagon appearance this past February. Prior to that setback, Lima had put together a three-fight winning streak which included a knockout win over Chad Laprise.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 welterweight bout begins and both men start off quickly with low kicks. Matt Brown paws with his left hand but eats another hard low kick from Lima. ‘The Immortal’ circles and then lands a right hand. Dhiego Lima replies with another calf kick. He lands another. Brown returns fire with one of his own. Another low kick lands for Lima. He is chopping down his opponents lead leg. Matt Brown with a combination up the middle. Lima circles and lands another brutal calf kick. Brown with a right hand. Both men land hooks in the pocket. Dhiego Lima with another low kick. Round one comes to an end.

Round two begins and Lima fires off a nice combination that appears to stun Brown. ‘The Immortal’ gets his bearings and fires off a right hand. Another heavy low kick now from Lima. Matt Brown moves in and forces the clinch. He lands a knee. Dhiego breaks free and lands a left hook followed by a low kick. Lima looks to step in with a left and Brown counters with a right hand and Dhiego is out cold. WOW!

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1406392530875437061

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: Matt Brown def. Dhiego Lima via KO

