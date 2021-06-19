UFC lightweight Luis Pena arrested, charged with robbery by sudden snatching and battery

UFC lightweight Luis Pena was arrested by Florida Police on Friday and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief.

According to online records, Pena (9-3 MMA), was picked up by the Coral Spring Police Department on an extradition warrant issued by a police department in another county in Florida. According to a police spokesperson, the former TUF 27 contestant was picked up following an anonymous tip (via MMA Fighting).

“It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where (Luis Pena) was, and they took him into custody under that warrant.”

Robbery by sudden snatching is classified as a third-degree felony in Florida and is punishable by up to five years and $5,000 in fines. Those penalties can be increased if the culprit was found to be using a deadly weapon.

Earlier this week, Luis Pena had taken to social media where he posted about his struggles with mental health.

People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 16, 2021

Luis Pena most recently competed in the Octagon at April’s UFC Vegas 24 event, where he scored a split-decision win over Alexander Munoz. That victory improved ‘Violent Bob Ross’ to 5-3 overall inside of the UFC.

Pena’s management team, First Round Management, has yet to issue a statement regarding their clients arrest but that is expected to come shortly.

What do you think of the news the UFC veteran Luis Pena has been arrested for robbery sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!