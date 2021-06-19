Pros react after Matt Brown KO’s Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29

A welterweight bout between veteran Matt Brown and former TUF standout Dheigo Lima kicked off tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 main card.

Brown (23-18 MMA) had entered Saturday’s bout in hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. Prior to suffering his recent losses to Carlos Condit and Miguel Baeza, ‘The Immortal’ had earned back-to-back knockout wins over Ben Saunders and Diego Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Dhiego Lima (15-9 MMA) was also be looking to rebound at UFC Vegas 29. The former TUF 25 contestant had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad in his most previous Octagon appearance this past February. Prior to that setback, Lima was on a three-fight winning streak which included a knockout win over Chad Laprise.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 welterweight bout ended with a bang. After Dhiego Lima seemingly got the better of Matt Brown in round one thanks to some nasty calf kicks, ‘The Immortal’ ended the fight for good in devastating fashion in round two. Brown slipped a hook from Lima and proceed to fold him with a right hand.

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: Matt Brown def. Dhiego Lima via KO at 3:40 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Brown fighting Lima below:

Here we go! Let’s go Dhiego Lima! #UFCvegas29 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 19, 2021

Where’s the calf kick Lima 😒 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2021

Lima landing that Calf kick #UFCVegas29 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 19, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Matt Brown knocking out Dhiego Lima:

Matt Brown!!! Give that 40 a $50G!!! @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 19, 2021

Live by the sword, die by the sword. That’s fighting. All love from my family Lima. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 19, 2021

MATT BROWN #UFCVegas29 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 19, 2021

