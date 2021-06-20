UFC Vegas 29 Results: Marlon Vera defeats Davey Grant (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 features a key men’s bantamweight rematch between perennial division contenders Marlon Vera and Davey Grant.

The pair initially collided in back in February of 2016, with Vera emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera (16-7-1 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to MMA legend Jose Aldo in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that defeat, ‘Chito’ earned a first round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Meanwhile, Davey Grant (13-4 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 29 on a three-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back knockout wins over Jonathon Martinez and Martin Day.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 main card bantamweight rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Davey Grant was able to get off to a fast start in the opening couple of minutes, but Marlon Vera rebounded nicely with some nasty standing elbows and punches. After fifteen minutes of sensational action, ‘Chito’ was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: Marlon Vera def. Davey Grant via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Who would you like to see Vera fight next following his victory over Grant this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!