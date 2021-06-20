Pros react to Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29

Marlon Vera
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 featured a key men’s bantamweight rematch between perennial division contenders Marlon Vera and Davey Grant.

The pair initially collided in back in February of 2016, with Vera emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera (17-7-1 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to MMA legend Jose Aldo in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that defeat, ‘Chito’ was coming off a first round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Meanwhile, Davey Grant (13-4 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 29 on a three-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back knockout wins over Jonathon Martinez and Martin Day.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 men’s bantamweight bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Davey Grant was able to get off to a fast start in the opening couple of minutes, but Marlon Vera rebounded nicely with some nasty standing elbows and punches. After fifteen minutes of sensational action, ‘Chito’ was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: Marlon Vera def. Davey Grant by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

