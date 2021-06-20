Pros react to Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 featured a key men’s bantamweight rematch between perennial division contenders Marlon Vera and Davey Grant.

The pair initially collided in back in February of 2016, with Vera emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera (17-7-1 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to MMA legend Jose Aldo in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that defeat, ‘Chito’ was coming off a first round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Meanwhile, Davey Grant (13-4 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 29 on a three-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back knockout wins over Jonathon Martinez and Martin Day.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 men’s bantamweight bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Davey Grant was able to get off to a fast start in the opening couple of minutes, but Marlon Vera rebounded nicely with some nasty standing elbows and punches. After fifteen minutes of sensational action, ‘Chito’ was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: Marlon Vera def. Davey Grant by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Check out how the pros reacted to Vera defeating Grant below:

Grant throws those long missiles!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

I’ve really enjoyed the evolution of Chito Vera’s hair and facial hair. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2021

I like when Vera goes sharp left hand from southpaw! #UFCVegas29 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

Grant starting fast vera still in the locker room — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 20, 2021

There’s a lot of shit to look out for against Grant! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

Ohhhh!!!! Beautiful sharp inside elbows! #UFCVegas29 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

Fight of the night? #UFCVegas29 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 20, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Marlon Vera defeating Davey Grant:

Chito on the inside nasty!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

Gangsta fight! Chito is just got that extra grit in there!! #UFCVegas29 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

What a Gritty win for @chitoveraUFC 🙌🏽 Congrats homie!!!! — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 20, 2021

