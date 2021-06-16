UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 card featuring a battle of top-10 featherweights as Korean Zombie takes on Dan Ige.

The UFC Vegas 29 main event sees Korean Zombie looking to return to the win column as he faces rising contender, Dan Ige. Korean Zombie is coming off a decision loss to Brian Ortega on Fight Island. Prior to that, he had back-to-back first-round knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano. Ige, meanwhile, is coming off a 22-second KO win over Gavin Tucker to get back into the win column after losing a decision to Calvin Kattar in the main event of a Fight Island card last July.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 29, Aleksei Oleinik is looking to snap his two-fight losing skid as he battles Sergey Spivak. Oleinik is coming off back-to-back TKO losses to Chris Daukaus and Derrick Lewis. Spivak, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak after beating Jared Vanderaa by TKO and Carlos Felipe by decision.

UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 29 Odds:

Korean Zombie -110

Dan Ige -110

Aleksei Oleinik +210

Sergey Spivac -250

Marlon Vera -325

Davey Grant +275

Wellington Turman -170

Bruno Silva +145

Dhiego Lima -185

Matt Brown +160

Khaos Williams -150

Matthew Semelsberger +130

Julian Erosa -130

Seung Woo Choi +110

Virna Jandiroba -125

Kanako Murata +105

Josh Parisian -135

Roque Martinez +115

Lara Procopio -175

Casey O’Neill +150

Aleksa Camur -275

Nicolae Negumereanu +215

Ricky Glenn -135

Joquin Silva +115

The main event between Korean Zombie and Dan Ige opened as a pure pick’em at -110 apiece. Meaning you would need to bet $110 to win $100 on whoever you think will win. Other notable odds is Marlon Vera being a -325 favorite over Davey Grant and Dhiego Lima being a -185 favorite over Matt Brown.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige card?