UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 card featuring a battle of top-10 featherweights as Korean Zombie takes on Dan Ige.
The UFC Vegas 29 main event sees Korean Zombie looking to return to the win column as he faces rising contender, Dan Ige. Korean Zombie is coming off a decision loss to Brian Ortega on Fight Island. Prior to that, he had back-to-back first-round knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano. Ige, meanwhile, is coming off a 22-second KO win over Gavin Tucker to get back into the win column after losing a decision to Calvin Kattar in the main event of a Fight Island card last July.
In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 29, Aleksei Oleinik is looking to snap his two-fight losing skid as he battles Sergey Spivak. Oleinik is coming off back-to-back TKO losses to Chris Daukaus and Derrick Lewis. Spivak, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak after beating Jared Vanderaa by TKO and Carlos Felipe by decision.
UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 29 Odds:
Korean Zombie -110
Dan Ige -110
Aleksei Oleinik +210
Sergey Spivac -250
Marlon Vera -325
Davey Grant +275
Wellington Turman -170
Bruno Silva +145
Dhiego Lima -185
Matt Brown +160
Khaos Williams -150
Matthew Semelsberger +130
Julian Erosa -130
Seung Woo Choi +110
Virna Jandiroba -125
Kanako Murata +105
Josh Parisian -135
Roque Martinez +115
Lara Procopio -175
Casey O’Neill +150
Aleksa Camur -275
Nicolae Negumereanu +215
Ricky Glenn -135
Joquin Silva +115
The main event between Korean Zombie and Dan Ige opened as a pure pick’em at -110 apiece. Meaning you would need to bet $110 to win $100 on whoever you think will win. Other notable odds is Marlon Vera being a -325 favorite over Davey Grant and Dhiego Lima being a -185 favorite over Matt Brown.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige card?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM