Stipe Miocic should get immediate trilogy fight against Francis Ngannou, confident he’d “get his belt back,” says teammate

Aleksa Camur, a longtime teammate of Stipe Miocic is confident the former heavyweight champ can reclaim his title.

At UFC 260, Miocic lost by second-round KO to Francis Ngannou to lose his heavyweight title. Although he got finished, he had moments in the fight and even rocked Ngannou. With that, Camur says Miocic deserves the trilogy bout, but if not, a scrap against Jon Jones makes sense.

“It would make sense to run a third fight as the first two were massive and entertaining. With Jon Jones in the equation, there are a few fights that could be made. I have no inside info on what Stipe is doing as he’s doing his own thing,” Camur said to BJPENN.com. “But, we all know he will get his belt back as if he were to get the third fight with Ngannou we are confident he would win as he’d make the necessary changes. If that doesn’t happen, a Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic fight would be a massive fight for both men. For me, I want him to fight Ngannou next.”

Although Aleksa Camur hopes Miocic gets a title shot, he isn’t sure that is next. However, regardless of what is next for the former champ, Camur says he got a lot of confidence in himself from training with the former champ. He also knows that proves you don’t need to be at a big camp to become the champ.

“Loyalty is a huge thing for me. I live my life by loyalty, it’s probably the most important thing to me,” Camur said. “Seeing Stipe Miocic become the champ and the greatest heavyweight of all time by training at this camp and beside me has given me confidence. I can’t picture myself anywhere else and Stipe has proven you don’t need to go to a big camp to be the champ.”

Aleksa Camur will be back in action this Saturday at UFC Vegas 29 against Nick Negumereanu.

