UFC Vegas 28: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Sakai’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headliner by Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai.

Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Ciryl Gane. Prior to that setback, ‘Bigi Boy’ was coming off a second round TKO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai (15-2-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the fist time since September of 2020, where he suffered a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem. That setback snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, which included four wins under the UFC banner.

UFC Vegas 28 is co-headlined by another exciting heavyweight tilt as Walt Harris will be squaring off with Marcin Tybura.

Harris (13-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Big Ticket’ is coming off back-to-back TKO losses to Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (21-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 co-main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent appearance this past December, the Polish standout scored a second round TKO victory over Greg Hardy.

Also featured on tonight’s fight card is the return of former welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibio who is set to square off with Miguel Baeza.

UFC Vegas 28 Main card (ESPN+, 7pm EST)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai – Rozenstruik def. Sakai via KO in Round 1

Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura – Tybura def. Harris via TKO at 4:06 of Round 1

Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli – Dolidze def. Starpoli by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza – Ponzinibbio def. Baeza by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Dusko Todorovic vs. Gregory Rodrigues – Rodrigues def. Todorovic by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski – La Rosa def. Lipski via TKO (punches) at 4:27 of Round 2

Tom Breese vs. Antonio Arroyo – Fight canceled due to medical reasons

UFC Vegas 28 Prelims (ESPN+, 4pm EST)

Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi – Latifi def. Boser by split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov – Salikhov def. Trinaldo by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk – Kirk def. Amirkhani by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones – Ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke at 2:14 of Round 2

Manon Fiorot vs. Tabatha Ricci – Fiorot def. Ricci by TKO at 3:00 of Round 2

Sean Woodson vs. Youssef Zalal – Woodson def. Zalal by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt – Puelles def. Leavitt by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

