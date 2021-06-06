UFC Vegas 28 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO’s Augusto Sakai (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.

Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Ciryl Gane. Prior to that setback, ‘Bigi Boy’ was coming off a second round TKO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai (15-2-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the fist time since September of 2020, where he suffered a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem. That setback snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, which included four wins under the UFC banner.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 28 main event begins and Jarizinho Rozenstruik quickly takes the center of the cage. Sakai throws a kick to the body and ‘Bigi Boy’ just misses with a counter right. Rozenstruik with a low kick that lands. Augusto Sakai circles to his right but he is slowly being backed towards the cage. Sakai with a low kick and then another. Rozenstruik throws a jab to the body. Augusto continues to circle along the outside. Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks to close the distance. He lands a right hand to the body of his opponent. Sakai returns fire with a low kick. Both men are showing a lot of respect for each others power. Rozenstruik throws a big combination but Sakai is able to avoid. Augusto is continuously backing up here. ‘Bigi Boy’ hunts him down and throws a combination. He lands a big right hand and then another punch and Sakai is down. A couple of follow up shots later and this fight is all over. Wow!

Nice way to end the card. pic.twitter.com/x0DTkYFz4J — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) June 6, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 28 Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Augusto Sakai via KO in Round 1

