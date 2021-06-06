Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO’s Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 28

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.

Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Ciryl Gane. Prior to that setback, ‘Bigi Boy’ had earned a second round TKO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai (15-3-1 MMA) was returning to action for the fist time since September of 2020, where he suffered a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem. That setback had snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, which included four wins under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 main event got off to a slow start but ended with a bang. After a lengthy feeling out process, Jairzinho Rozenstruik began to apply a ton of forward pressure and wound up catching Augusto Sakai with a combination. The Brazilian dropped to the canvas and ‘Bigi Boy’ quickly put him away with ground and pound.

Official UFC Vegas 28 Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Augusto Sakai via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Rozenstruik defeating Sakai below:

Suriname, turn on your televisions! The fight is about to begin! #UFCVegas28 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) June 6, 2021

WHAT A FINISH #UFCVegas28 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 6, 2021

12-2-0 💪🇸🇷 Suriname for the win! — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) June 6, 2021

Bigi Boy has that pop. That hammer-fist was mean. Congratulations, @JairRozenstruik! 🇸🇷 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 6, 2021

That heavyweight power 💥💥💥 #UFCVegas28 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 6, 2021

