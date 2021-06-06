Pros react after Marcin Tybura TKO’s Walt Harris at UFC Vegas 28

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Walt Harris squaring off with Marcin Tybura.

Harris (13-10 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Big Ticket’ had suffered back-to-back TKO losses to Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (22-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 co-main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most previous appearance this past December, the Polish standout had scored a second round TKO victory over Greg Hardy.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 co-main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Walt Harris was able to hurt Marcin Tybura early with punches, but the Pole weathered the storm and took the fight to the ground. From there, Tybura would unleash ground and pound on route to a stoppage win.

Official UFC Vegas 28 Result: Marcin Tybura def. Walt Harris via TKO at 4:06 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Tybura defeating Harris below:

Tybura just dominated Harris once the fight hit the ground 😮 #UFCVegas28 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 6, 2021

Based on the camera angle I don’t think those were illegal blows https://t.co/0MgOlPIgL8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2021

What a performance by Marcin Tybura. Harris literally gave him everything early, Tybura did not care and then got the TKO win. #UFCVegas28 — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) June 6, 2021

Five in a row for Marcin Tybura. You'd never believe it if you watched some of his fights prior to the streak. It has been incredible to watch his improvements and resolve. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 6, 2021

