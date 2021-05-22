Kamaru Usman claims Conor McGregor is no longer a top-tier mixed martial artist: “He’s just a regular fighter”

Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor’s best days are behind him, suggesting that the former two-division UFC champ is now just a “regular fighter”.

The promotions reigning welterweight kingpin, Usman (19-1 MMA), successfully defended his strap at for a fourth time at UFC 261, scoring a second round knockout of Jorge Masvidal.

Immediately following his impressive win over ‘Gamebred’, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ found himself on the receiving end of a callout from Conor McGregor.

‘Notorious’ accused Kamaru Usman of “copying” his style and warned the welterweight champion that he would be coming for his title in due time.

For Usman, the recent comments made by McGregor are nothing to take seriously, as the Irishman is no longer an elite fighter.

“He’s not the champion Conor McGregor,” Kamaru Usman said (via ESPN). “He’s not the double champion. He’s not that guy anymore. The old Conor, the hungry Conor, that was the fighter that fighters respected. Not that we don’t respect him at all, he’s still a UFC fighter, but he’s just a regular fighter.”

McGregor (22-5 MMA) is set to return to the Octagon on July 10 for a highly anticipated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

The former two-division UFC champion has gone just 3-3 over his past six MMA fights overall. During that stretch, the Irishman has suffered stoppage losses to Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman is currently awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials. It is expected that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will rematch Colby Covington in his next fight. The pair initially collided in a ‘fight of the year’ war at UFC 245, with Usman emerging victorious by way of fifth round TKO.

