UFC Vegas 27 is down to twelve fights following another last minute cancellation

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event is down to a total of twelve fights after a lightweight bout between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic was called off.

Medeiros and Hadzovic were expected to throw down on today’s preliminary fight card, but due to health complications the bout has now been postponed.

UFC Europe released the following statement on Twitter, revealing that Damir Hadzovic had fallen ill.

“Due to health issues, Damir Hadzovic has been removed from the lightweight bout with Yancy Medeiros at #UFCVegas27 As a result, this bout been canceled from tonight’s card and will be rescheduled at a later date.”

Medeiros was hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event. The Hawaiian standout has gone 2-3 over his past five fights, including knockout wins over Erick Silva and Alex Oliveira.

Meanwhile Damir Hadzovic has gone 2-2 under the UFC banner since making his promotional debut back in 2018. Hadzovic had intentions of bringing his record back over the .500 mark with a victory over Medeiros.

With that news, tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event will proceed with a total of twelve bouts.

The fight card is headlined by a key bantamweight bout featuring former division champion Cody Garbrandt taking on streaking contender Rob Font.

Get tonight’s full fight card and start times below:

UFC Vegas 27 Main Card (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza

Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont

Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Vegas 27 Prelims (ESPN+ at 4pm EST)

Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett

Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva

Bruno Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez

Joshua Culibao vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

David Dvorak vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov

Who are you picking to win tonight's UFC Vegas 27 main event between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font?