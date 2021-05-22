UFC Vegas 27: ‘Font vs. Garbrandt’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by bantamweights Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

Font (18-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes this past December. That win was preceded by unanimous decision victories over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 27 in hopes of building off the momentum from his stunning knockout of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Love’ had suffered knockout losses to Pedro Munhoz and TJ Dillashaw (x2).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event is co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring former title holder Carla Esparza taking on streaking division contender Yan Xiaonan.

Esparza (17-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision victory over Marina Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (13-1 MMA) is currently riding an eleven-fight winning streak, which includes five-straight wins under the UFC banner. The Chinese standout is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Claudia Gadelha in her most recent effort.

Get tonight’s full fight card and start times below:

UFC Vegas 27 Main Card (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza

Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont

Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Vegas 27 Prelims (ESPN+ at 4pm EST)

Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett

Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva

Bruno Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez

Joshua Culibao vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

David Dvorak vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main event between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!