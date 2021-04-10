Marvin Vettori calls for rematch with Israel Adesanya following dominant win over Kevin Holland

Marvin Vettori has called for a rematch with Israel Adesanya following his dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland at today’s UFC Vegas 23 event.

Vettori squared off with short-notice replacement Kevin Holland in the headliner of today’s UFC event on ABC and wound up earning a lopsided decision victory.

The Italian showcased his strong wrestling skills to dominate ‘Trailblazer’ on the canvas for the better part of twenty-five minutes.

Now following his fifth consecutive victory, Marvin Vettori (17-4-1 MMA) has called for a rematch with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

‘The Italian Dream’ and ‘Stylebender’ originally squared off in April of 2018, with Adesanya emerging victorious by way of a razor close split-decision.

Since then, Marvin Vettori has gone a perfect 5-0, which includes a win over perennial division contender Jack Hermansson.

With that said, Vettori believes the time is right for the UFC to book him in a rematch against Adesanya.

“Listen, I’m not too happy with what I did in there,” Marvin Vettori said during his post-fight interview (via MMAFighting). “I wanted to finish this guy and I wasn’t able to but it was a dominant win. I’m not the happiest right now but I keep winning, I keep progressing and I do it dominantly. I want Adesanya next. October, I want to fight him. I think I deserve it. I have the longest win streak right now. I put on winning performances. Dominant performances. I want this title.”

Adesanya (20-1 MMA) is coming off his first career loss which occurred at the hands of light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Following that setback, ‘Stylebender’ confirmed that he would be returning to middleweight for the foreseeable future.

With that said, Marvin Vettori is eager to welcome Israel Adesanya back to the promotions 185-pound division.

Is Vettori vs. Adesanya 2 the fight to make next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!