UFC Vegas 21: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.
Edwards (18-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since July of 2019, when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision. That victory had marked the Birmingham natives eighth in a row and propelled him to the top of the promotions welterweight rankings.
Belal Muhammad (18-3 MMA), meanwhile, will be looking to spring a significant upset and vault up the welterweight rankings in the direction of the champion with a win over Edwards at UFC Vegas 21. The Chicago native will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 card is co-headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann, both ranked contenders.
Other highlights of this exciting looking card include a featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker, a flyweight battle between former RIZIN champ Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau, a middleweight fight between Darren Stewart and Eryk Anders, and a strawweight showdown between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder.
Get all of the live results and highlights from tonight’s action below:
UFC Vegas 21 Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN+
Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad –
Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann –
Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker – Ige def. Tucker via KO (punch) at :22 of Round 1
ONE AND DONE FOR 50K 🤑
Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez – Grant def. Martinez via KO at 3:03 of Round 2
WOKE UP FEELING DAN-GER-OUS 😳
🏴 @DaveyGrantMMA with a FLAWLESS connection.
[ #UFCVegas21 – LIVE on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lnN6yW2Hiu
Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau – Nicolau def. Kape by split-decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart – Ruled a no-contest due to an illegal blow from Anders
UFC Vegas 21 Preliminary Card | 5:00pm ET on ESPN+
Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder – Hill def. Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo – Jourdain def. Rojo via TKO at 4:31 of Round 3
Ray Rodriguez vs. Rani Yahya – Yahya def. Rodriguez by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:09 of Round 2
SUBMISSION: TWENTY ONE
You cannot make mistakes vs 🇧🇷 @RaniYahyaMMA!
[ #UFCVegas21 continues on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/d5gWUP0FxH
Rafa Garcia vs. Nasrat Haqparast – Haqparast def. Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
J.J. Aldrich vs. Cortney Casey – Aldrich def. Casey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Gloria de Paula vs. Jinh Yu Frey – Frey def. Paula by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt – Semelsberger def. Witt via KO at :16 of Round 1
16 seconds Round 1.
