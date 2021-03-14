‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler passes away at age 66

Boxing legend ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler has passed away at the age of 66, this according to his wife Kay G. Hagler.

The middleweight southpaw, Hagler (62-3-2), was the undisputed champion between 1980 and 1987. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame following his retirement in 1988.

Kay G. Hagler, Marvin’s wife, took to social media where she shared the unfortunate news of her husbands passing.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin Hagler passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love, Kay G. Hagler.”

During his illustrious boxing career, Hagler earned an incredible 52 knockout wins.

Marvin Hagler captured the undisputed middleweight world title in 1980 when he defeated Alan Minter by way of third round TKO.

‘Marvelous’ would go on to defend the title on twelve separate occasions before eventually losing the strap to Sugar Ray Leonard by way of split decision in 1987.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hagler family at this difficult time.