Pros react after Chris Daukaus TKO’s Aleksei Oleini at UFC Vegas 19

A heavyweight bout featuring Chris Daukaus squaring off with Aleksei Oleinik took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 main card.

Oleinik (59-15-1 MMA) was looking to get back into the win column this evening, this after suffering a TKO loss to Derrick Lewis in his most previous effort. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ had rattled off back-to-back wins over Fabricio Werdum and Maurice Greene.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (11-3 MMA) was looking to stretch his current win streak to four in a row when he squared off with Aleksei Oleinik this evening. The Philadelphia native had gone 2-0 thus far in his UFC career, scoring knockout wins over Parker Porter and Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira, prior to tonight’s event.

Tonight’s Daukaus vs. Oleinik bout proved to be a one-sided contest. The younger fighter came out quickly and smothered the veteran with a barrage of early punches. After surviving the initial onslaught, Aleksei Oleinik attempted to get the fight to the ground. Chris Daukaus was eventually to shake ‘The Boa Constrictor’ off and then again swarmed him with punches. This time the referee had seen enough and called a stop to the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Chris Daukaus def. Aleksei Oleinik via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Daukaus defeating Oleinik below:

Daukaus has some special boxing speed in the HWD division! #UFCVegas19 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 21, 2021

Let’s Goo Philly @ChrisDaukausMMA ready to break into the Top 10 👊🏻👊🏻🔪🔪🔪 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) February 21, 2021

Any day now Herb! 😱🤦🏻‍♂️ How many shots did Oleinik need to take. He literally looked at Herb Dean like “little help there bud!” — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 21, 2021

Should they do Aspinall vs. Daukas next or keep booking them against veterans? I kinda like the latter, for now. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 21, 2021

Who would you like to see Chris Daukaus fight next following his TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!