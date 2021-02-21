UFC Vegas 19 Result: Chris Daukaus TKO’s Aleksei Oleinik (Video)

A heavyweight bout featuring Chris Daukaus squaring off with Aleksei Oleinik takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 main card.

Oleinik (59-14-1 MMA) will be looking to get back into the win column this evening, this after suffering a TKO loss to Derrick Lewis in his most previous effort. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Fabricio Werdum and Maurice Greene.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (10-3 MMA) will be looking to stretch his current win streak to four in a row when he squares off with Aleksei Oleinik this evening. The Philadelphia native has gone 2-0 thus far in his UFC career, scoring knockout wins over Parker Porter and Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira.

Round one begins and Daukaus comes out swinging. He clinches up with Oleinik and the pair of heavyweights battel against the cage. Aleksei drops for a single leg but eats some big shots from Chirs Daukaus for his efforts. The submission specialist gets back to his feet and the fighters break. Big punches being thrown by both men now. Aleksei Oleinik with a head kick. Daukaus returns fire with a combination. He unloads a flurry of punches now. The referee is taking a close look. This one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Chris Daukaus def. Aleksei Oleinik via TKO in Round 1

