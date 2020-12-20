Pros react after Marcin Tybura TKO’s Greg Hardy at UFC Vegas 17

A heavyweight bout featuring former NFL standout Greg Hardy taking on Marcin Tybura took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 main card.

Hardy (23-7-1 MMA) had most recently competed on Halloween evening where he scored second round TKO victory over Maurice Greene. The win marked the former Dallas Cowboys‘ second in a row, as he had previously earned a unanimous decision victory over Yorgan de Castro.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (20-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with Greg Hardy on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Ben Rothwell in October. Prior to that victory, the Polish standout had picked up wins over Sergey Spivak and Maxim Grishin.

Tonight’s Hardy vs. Tybura fight proved to be a tale of two rounds. Greg Hardy looked phenomenal in round one and had his Polish opponent badly hurt from punches. However, in round two Marcin Tybura got the fight to the ground and ended the contest shortly thereafter. Tybura battered Hardy with strikes forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Marcin Tybura def. Greg Hardy via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Tybura defeating Hardy below:

Like Greg Harry or not . That guy improves fast and is looking sharper and sharper ! #UFCVegas17 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 20, 2020

What — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 20, 2020

That’s a HUGE win for Tybura! Hardy didn’t seem to know what to do in that position. He didn’t look hurt but more confused/lost. #UFCVegas17 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Congrats to Polish power. You’ll be back @GregHardyJr — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 20, 2020

Well I picked that one wrong! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 20, 2020

Who would you like to see Marcin Tybura fight next following his TKO victory over Greg Hardy this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020