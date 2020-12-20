Pros react to Jose Aldo defeating Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17

Jose Aldo
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo taking on Marlon Vera.

Aldo (28-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort at UFC 251, the former featherweight title holder had suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Petr Yan in a bout for the promotions vacant bantamweight title.

As for Marlon Vera (16-6-1 MMA), ‘Chito’ was most previously seen in action at UFC 252, where he handed Sean O’Malley the first loss of his career by way of TKO . Vera had entered tonight’s event having gone 6-1 over his past seven fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Song Yadong by way of unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth scrap. Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera seemingly traded rounds one and two leaving the fight all up for grabs in the third and final frame. In the final five minutes Aldo was able to score a takedown and proceed to dominate Vera on the canvas. After fifteen minutes of action, ‘The King of Rio’ was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Jose Aldo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Aldo defeating Vera below:

December 19, 2020