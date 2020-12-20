Pros react to Jose Aldo defeating Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo taking on Marlon Vera.

Aldo (28-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort at UFC 251, the former featherweight title holder had suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Petr Yan in a bout for the promotions vacant bantamweight title.

As for Marlon Vera (16-6-1 MMA), ‘Chito’ was most previously seen in action at UFC 252, where he handed Sean O’Malley the first loss of his career by way of TKO . Vera had entered tonight’s event having gone 6-1 over his past seven fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Song Yadong by way of unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth scrap. Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera seemingly traded rounds one and two leaving the fight all up for grabs in the third and final frame. In the final five minutes Aldo was able to score a takedown and proceed to dominate Vera on the canvas. After fifteen minutes of action, ‘The King of Rio’ was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Jose Aldo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Aldo defeating Vera below:

I love chito but I can never go against Aldo. Let’s go!!!!! #UFCVegas17 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 20, 2020

The King of Rio de Janeiro has that strut in his step tonight. Jose Aldo Junior. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 20, 2020

Is that a real tattoo ok Aldo? — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2020

Ok I promise you this fights going to be 🔥 💀. — khama worthy (@thedeathstar_1) December 20, 2020

The Bantamweight Division is insane #UFCVegas17 — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) December 20, 2020

Body shots looking crisp from Aldo! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Don’t blink!! Aldo needs a big first round or he will slow down big time like he tends to do in previous fights. First RD Aldo is a beast. But Vera has weathered many storms and fought some stiff competition himself. He’s ready for this challenge. #UFCVegas17 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Those body shots are bombs! Aldo is definitely one of the best of all times!! #UFCVegas17 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) December 20, 2020

That body shot to leg kick is 🔥 Aldo — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2020

Beautiful display of muay Thai by the legend @josealdojunior #UFCVegas17 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 20, 2020

It’s not always executed in the safest manner possible but Aldo has turned into one of the if not THEE premier body puncher in the sport over the last few years. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 20, 2020

Chito needs to attack the body!! That’s where Yan had the most success. Zap his energy coming down to 135 lbs! Front kicks and straights crosses. Stay long. Aldo is looking really clean right now. Chito needs to pick it up or he’ll be down 2 RDs in my book. #UFCVegas17 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Is that 1-1 or 2 to also? — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2020

Welp, called this fight completely wrong. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) December 20, 2020

1-1 going into the 3rd RD! Also in a dominant position! Chito needs something big here to win this fight! Aldo still turning back the clock for us fans that keep counting him out. #UFCVegas17 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

2-1 Aldo. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2020

Congratulations to the legend @josealdojunior — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 20, 2020

12-0. Chito sucks. 🖕🏽 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

Who would you like to see Jose Aldo fight next following his decision over Marlon Vera this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020