UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results: New main event set

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 15 card out of the APEX facility.

The card was originally expected to be headlined by a Octagon-rattling heavyweight collision between the division’s No. 2 and 4-ranked contenders, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. Regrettably, that fight was canceled at the 11th hour when Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis — tomorrow night’s UFC main event — has been canceled, per multiple sources. Blaydes has tested positive for COVID. The promotion is hoping to reschedule the fight in December, sources say, though that isn’t a done deal just yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 27, 2020

With that unfortunate development, the UFC Vegas 15 card will now be headlined by a compelling light heavyweight scrap between Anthony Smith, who will look to correct a two-fight skid, and Devin Clark, who will be hunting for the biggest victory of his career to date.

On Friday morning in Las Vegas (noon ET), the fighters slated to compete on this card will step onto the scale to weigh in for their imminent battles.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vegas 15 Main CArd | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN2/ESPN+

Curtis Blaydes () vs. Derrick Lewis ()

Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Anthony Smith (205)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Parker Porter (263)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Spike Carlyle (145.5)

UFC Vegas 15 Main CArd | 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Norma Dumont (139.5)* vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5)

Martin Day (135.5) vs. Anderson dos Santos (135)

Gina Mazany (125.5) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

Kai Kamaka III (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)

Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (126)

Nate Maness (139.5) vs. Luke Sanders (140) – 140-pound catchweight

*Dumont missed the women’s bantamweight limit and will be fined a percentage of her purse if the fight is approved by her opponent and the commission.

