Curtis Blaydes tests positive for COVID-19, Derrick Lewis fight canceled

Curtis Blaydes has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, his UFC Vegas 15 main event fight with Derrick Lewis has been canceled.

This unfortunate news was first reported by Ariel Helwani of ESPN, the UFC’s official broadcast partner. Helwani also added that the UFC is hoping to reschedule this heavyweight fight for later in December, once Blaydes has a clean bill of health.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis — tomorrow night’s UFC main event — has been canceled, per multiple sources. Blaydes has tested positive for COVID. The promotion is hoping to reschedule the fight in December, sources say, though that isn’t a done deal just yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 27, 2020

With the cancelation of this Blaydes vs. Lewis fight, UFC Vegas 15 will now be headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and rising contender Devin Clark.

See the updated lineup for the card, sans Blaydes vs. Lewis, below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

Bill Algeo vs. Spike Carlyle

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Norma Dumont vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

Kai Kamaka III vs. Jonathan Pearce

Malcolm Gordon vs. Su Mudaerji

Nate Maness vs. Luke Sanders

With the Blaydes vs. Lewis main event cancelled, will you still be tuning in for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 15 card? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.