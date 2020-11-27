Khabib Nurmagomedov announces Moscow press conference to discuss “new projects”

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced a special press conference in Moscow, Russia, on December 2.

Khabib’s team announced this press conference on Instagram on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴀʙɪʙ.ᴄᴏᴍ (@khabib.com_tv)

“Khabib will hold a meeting with the media on December 2, where everyone can ask their questions about new projects that have been and will be announced,” the announcement, written in Russian, read.

Despite the clarification that this press conference will address Khabib’s new projects, such as his mobile network, most viewers will likely be expecting a decisive answer on his retirement plans—one way or the other.

Khabib Nurmagomedov last fought in the main event of UFC 254 in late October, when he defeated Justin Gaethje by second round submission. After his win over Gaethje, he shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from MMA.

In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik, the undefeated Russian explained that he’d promised his mother his fight with Gaethje would be his last, citing the death of his father and mentor Abdulmanap as the reason.

“This was my last fight,” a visibly emotional Khabib said.

“I promised [my mother], it’s going to be my last fight,” Khabib added. “It was my last fight here. Tuesday, you guys have to put me No. 1 pound-for-pound because I deserve this.”

“Today’s my last fight in the UFC.”

Despite this announcement from Khabib, there’s been rampant speculation that he’ll fight again—fuelled primarily by his manager Ali Abdelaziz and UFC President Dana White.

Khabib also thrust that speculation into overdrive with a recent Instagram post, telling White he’d see him soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Do you think we’ll get some answers from Khabib Nurmagomedov at this press conference?