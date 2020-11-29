UFC Vegas 15 Results: Anthony Smith stops Devin Clark in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 15 event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Devin Clark.

The fight card was originally slated to be headlined by a heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. However, that bout was scratched on Friday after it was announced that ‘Razor’ had contracted Covid-19.

With that news the light heavyweight match-up between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark was promoted to main event status.

Smith (33-16 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 15 headliner on a two-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Aleksandar Rakić. ‘Lionheart’ has gone 1-3 over his past four contests overall, with his lone win in that time coming against Alexander Gustafsson by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Devin Clark (12-4 MMA) enters UFC Vegas 15 on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring unanimous decision victories over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield in his most recent Octagon appearances. Clark’s most recent setback came thirteen months ago when he was submitted by Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night 161.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 15 main event begins and Devin Clark is able to land a big right hand early that appears to have stunned Anthony Smith. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Clark is immediately looking to score some ground and pound, while Smith looks to secure submissions. ‘Lionheart’ locks up a triangle choke and it is tight. Clark tries to pull free but can’t. There’s the tap and this one is all over.

Anthony Smith in the 1st round!! pic.twitter.com/GJq98KaAPo — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) November 29, 2020

Official UFC Vegas 15 Result: Anthony Smith def. Devin Clark via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Anthony Smith fight next following his submission victory over Devin Clark this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 28, 2020