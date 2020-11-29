Pros react after Anthony Smith submits Devin Clark at UFC Vegas 15

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 15 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Devin Clark.

The fight card was originally slated to be headlined by a heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. However, that bout was scratched on Friday after it was announced that ‘Razor’ had contracted Covid-19.

Smith (34-16 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 15 headliner on a two-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Aleksandar Rakić. ‘Lionheart’ had gone 1-3 over his past four contests overall, with his lone win in that time coming against Alexander Gustafsson by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Devin Clark (12-5 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 15 on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring unanimous decision victories over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield in his most recent Octagon appearances. Clark’s most recent setback had came thirteen months ago when he was submitted by Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night 161.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 15 main event did not last long. After Devin started strong by rocking Anthony with a right hand and then scoring a takedown things appeared to be going Clark’s way. However, ‘Lionheart’ was able to secure a triangle choke from off of his back which forced Clark to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 15 Result: Anthony Smith def. Devin Clark via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Smith defeating Clark below:

🦁❤️ that’s my dog — Brandon (@brandonroyval) November 29, 2020

Lion heart got fed an easy fight. I’d spark him #night x — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 29, 2020

Anthony Smith with a clean triangle choke win in the first round. Just what the doctor ordered for “Lionheart.” Nice to see after the year he had. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

Great performance by Anthony Smith. Devin Clark’s corner is upset #UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/A277iMDgJv — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 29, 2020

