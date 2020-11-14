UFC Vegas 14: ‘Felder vs. Dos Anjos’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

The former UFC lightweight champion, Dos Anjos, was initially slated to fight Islam Makhachev in tonight’s event headliner. However, the Russian standout tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to withdraw from the contest.

With that, Paul Felder (17-5 MMA) stepped up on just five days notice to save the event.

Felder will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 headliner looking to rebound, this after dropping a split-decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most recent effort. ‘The Irish Dragon’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, which includes a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (29-13 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Paul Felder this evening in Las Vegas. ‘RDA’ is coming off back-to-back decision losses to welterweights Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to the setbacks, Dos Anjos was coming off a submission victory over Kevin Lee.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 14 features a welterweight bout between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Khaos Williams. Alhassan missed weight for the contest and thus will have to forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Williams.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos –

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams –

Miranda Granger vs. Ashley Yoder –

Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland –

Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna –

UFC Vegas 14 Prelims (ESPN+ at 5pm EST)

Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata –

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely –

Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee –

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez – Mayes def. Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 14, 2020